From workout to linguistics: Amazon reveals how Indians used Alexa during COVID-19

As the coronavirus pandemic intensified its wrath, many Indians turned to Alexa for their entertainment. Amazon, the creator of Alexa recently revealed that its virtual assistant was not only used for children’s rhymes and recipes but also for learning new languages. According to the company, the gadget's use started surging in March after the lockdown was imposed forcing people to remain indoors.

As people started their fitness regimes at home, the request for music rose by threefold. In addition, the gadget was also in charge of reminding users to drink the water or take medication, Amazon said. In addition to workout music and medication reminders, Amazon reportedly said that Alexa was embraced by people for its audio game playing experience, with its Song Quiz, Fact or Fib, and Snake and Ladders skills witnessing a fourfold spike in usage. In addition, there was also a threefold rise in queries relating to nursery rhymes.

'Alexa, I love you'

As per media reports, the list of most asked questions included the name of the President, Prime Minister and capital city of India, the height of Mount Everest as well as queries relating to next long weekend. In a further revelation, Amazon said that not only did Alexa help users to upgrade their current affairs and general knowledge but also aided them in bolstering their linguistic skills.

Reports further added that the usage of foreign language learning surged by 15 per cent with French, Spanish and Japanese being the most popular language selection. Another exciting fact was that the AI received marriage or romantic proposals almost every minute with people asking mujhse shaadi karogi?

Image credits: Unsplash/kilta

