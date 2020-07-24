Amazon Basics Quiz July 24, 2020: Check Out The Amazon Basics Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 23 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. The AmazonBasics Mixer Grinder can be used for which of these?
Question 2. The Amazon basics Elite 750 Wattt Mixer Grinder comes with which of these features?
Question 3. The ___ motor used in the amazonBasics Elite 750 Watt Mixer Grinder ensures long life and better performance. Fill in the Blanks.
Question 4. Which of these is true about the versatile jars and blades of the amazon basics Elite 750 Watt Mixer Grinder?
Question 5. Which of these on the AmazonBasics Mixer Grinder is made of FoodGrade Silicon rubber, which have a longer life?