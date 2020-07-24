Amazon Basics Quiz July 24, 2020: Check Out The Amazon Basics Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 23 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Today’s Amazon Quiz information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date: July 23 2020- 10th August 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: July 23 12 a.m. to 10th August -11:59 p.m. (IST)

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Basics Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Basics Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Amazon Basics Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Today’s Amazon basics quiz:

July 24, 2020, Amazon quiz answers

Question 1. The AmazonBasics Mixer Grinder can be used for which of these?

Answer 1. All of these

Question 2. The Amazon basics Elite 750 Wattt Mixer Grinder comes with which of these features?

Answer 2. All of these

Question 3. The ___ motor used in the amazonBasics Elite 750 Watt Mixer Grinder ensures long life and better performance. Fill in the Blanks.

Answer 3. Copper

Question 4. Which of these is true about the versatile jars and blades of the amazon basics Elite 750 Watt Mixer Grinder?

Answer 4. All of these.

Question 5. Which of these on the AmazonBasics Mixer Grinder is made of FoodGrade Silicon rubber, which have a longer life?

Answer 5. Gaskets on Jar Lids