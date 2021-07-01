American Singer Jason Derulo Makes 'perfect Jalebis' Grooving On 'Jalebi Baby' Song: Watch

Popular American pop singer and songwriter Jason Derulo on Wednesday left his viewers astounded after he made perfect Jalebis grooving to the tune of Jalebi Baby, by Tesher. “For those of you still wondering what a Jalebi is,” he wrote in the caption as he startled his fans with his cooking skills. Derulo furthermore tagged the Jalebi baby song maker as he “educated the world on jalebis.” The excited singer also pulled dance moves as he fetches the ingredients pacing back and forth across his kitchen, before mixing a portion in a bowl.

‘Jalebi Baby’ is the 2020 song based on Indian desert jalebi that garnered close to 100 million streams worlwide, and was recently re-launched by Tesher X and Jason Derulo after the Universal Music India and Capitol Records in the US struck a new deal with the singer Tesher. The song is lyrically produced in both English and Punjabi languages and had topped the Shazam charts in over 25 countries.

Derulo definitely surprised his viewers as he prepared the batter and used a bottle to make the round concentric circles in the design of authentic jalebis, and deep-frying them in the pan. He then flaunts his cooking talent as he holds two crisp and golden jalebis and smiles towards the camera. “The name of the cake is Zlebia,” an international commenter guessed. “Oh thank god you didn’t put the chocolate I was going to report you,” joked an Indian user making laughter emoticon.

“We have these in Iran which you find in a lot of bakeries and we call it “Zolbia,” an Iranian wrote amused at the recipe of one of the most popular desserts of India. “In Persian, we call that yummy sweet Zulbia and it's one of the traditional popular sweet,” another overseas viewer presumably a fan of Indian Jalebi wrote.

Listen to the song here:

Australian woman cooks Bengali ‘Macher Jhol’

Earlier similarly, An Australian woman of Bangladesh ethnicity named Kishwar Chowdhary impressed her audience by preparing authentic Bengali cuisine ‘Macher Jhol’ or fish curry at the cookery reality show MasterChef Australia. She also flaunted the popular “Bhuna” techniques which she said were taught to her by her father commonly seen in the Indian cuisines. “The word bhuna actually refers to the cooking process rather than the type of dish originating from the Urdu word for ‘fried,’” she explained. “The origins of bhuna can be traced back to the area of Bengal, a state in northeast India as well as western Bangladesh,” she explained to the judges. She later shared the images of the mouth-watering ‘Macher Jhol’ on her Instagram.

