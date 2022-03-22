Russians have started feeling the consequences of western sanctions imposed on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Footage has emerged showing the Russian shoppers fighting each other in supermarkets for sugar. Some stores have imposed a limit of 10 kg per customer due to the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine.

Sugar prices have skyrocketed, with the annual inflation in Russia reaching its highest level. However, many videos were going viral of people in Russia fighting and bumping into each other for groceries in stores. Such videos have made their way to Twitter, showcasing the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens.

Сахарные бои в Мордоре продолжаются pic.twitter.com/hjdphblFNc — 10 квітня (@buch10_04) March 19, 2022

In videos coming out of towns and cities across Russia, people are seen shouting, and climbing over each other to grab the last bags of sugar in shops. Many angry shoppers were seen punching onto each other's faces in aggression. The difficulties have resulted in wilder consequences.

The cost of sugar has gone up, but due to western sanctions, several other products have also become more expensive. Many west-owned businesses have left Russia and therefore, there is a huge shortage of foreign imported goods like cars, household items as well as televisions, as per reports.

Inflation in Russia; high prices of groceries and sugar

Social media has been flooded with photos of empty supermarket shelves and shoppers stock-piling goods. Russian government officials confirmed that there was no sugar shortage and that the crisis started out of consumers' panic buying in stores, along with sugar manufacturers hoarding stock to drive the price up, as informed by anti-monopoly organization FAS.

However, the government has also placed a temporary ban on the export of sugar from the country. Sugar shortage has been the first major material consequence of the Kremlin’s decision to invade Ukraine, and it's been felt by Russian citizens.

The Russian government attempted to keep inflation in check by introducing an imposition of currency controls, but these were of no use as prices are steadily rising all over the country with many citizens suffering as a result of it.

Image: Twitter/ @buch10_04