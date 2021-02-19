Amsterdam: Skaters Fall Into Canal As Ice Sheet Cracks, Onlookers Come To Rescue | WATCH

In a horrifying incident in Amsterdam, few ice skaters almost drowned in the freezing water after the ice cracked on which they were skating. Instagram user Evgeny_amsterdam uploaded a video of the incident, showing how ice skaters are struggling to get out of the chilling water. According to the caption of the video, the incident was expected by many. “Amsterdam citizens, they continued to skate and have fun on the ice, which greatly surprised me ... What for?!”, wrote the uploader in the caption.

The 'Ice breakers'

Residents of the city have been warned about the thin sheet of ice that is not strong enough to take human weight. The uploader urges people to stay safe as he wrote, “My dear friends and Amsterdammers, please learn from this video not to do the same things, do not risk, take care and be safe!”. The nearly 3 minutes long video shows the people stuck in ice as they are struggling to get out of it. Many people can be seen pulling them off the chilling water. Few people watching from the banks can be seen helping the group of people in the canal by throwing in ropes and ice-hockey sticks.

Read: Shaheer Sheikh Remembers His Trip To Amsterdam, Shares Beautiful Highlights

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 194,326 views. Stunned by the video, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "My heart skips a beat when you look. How good that everyone was saved!". Another person wrote, "It is impossible to look at it!". Netizens can be seen leavng sad emojis in the comment section. "It's good that everything ends well. And those who wanted to help also went into the water", wrote another user.

Read: NBC Sets Premiere Date For 'New Amsterdam' Season 3

Read: Dutch Skaters Fall Through Canal Ice

Also Read: Amsterdam's EMA Building Ahead Of Vaccine Decision

(Image Credits: Instagram/Evgeny_amsterdam)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.