Shaheer Sheikh Remembers His Trip To Amsterdam, Shares Beautiful Highlights

Shaheer Sheikh has become quite popular among all kinds of audiences thanks to his long run in the world of television. The actor has also gained a lot of popularity on social media and keeps posting about what goes on in his professional and personal life. He frequently posts about his trips to various places and his fans know well about his love for travelling. One of the most memorable trips that he has taken happens to be is his Amsterdam visit, which is also one of his many highlight stories on his Instagram account – have a look.

Shaheer Sheikh’s "highlights" of Amsterdam trip

Shaheer Sheikh’s Instagram is filled with photos from his numerous trips, with his visit to Amsterdam being one of the top ones. The Amsterdam story has a number of photos of the actor enjoying his visit to the popular tourist destination. Among those photos is a selfie that he clicked, which features the extremely cold weather of the place. The next picture shows a click of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which is one of the famous tourist spots in the country. It is followed by a click of the quaint streets of Amsterdam and a boomerang video of the crowds in the Netherlands capital.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh And Wife Ruchikaa Share Glimpses Of Their Chic Apartment, Watch The Video

The actor also took a bicycle ride in the city and posted a picture of the cycle. He made sure to capture every pleasant sight of the city on camera, which also includes one of the Floating Flower Market. The pictures that follow are of Amsterdam Central and a view of some of the fancy cars that Shaheer spotted at the place. His Amsterdam story ended with a picture that he took besides a statue of Charlie Chaplin, trying to mimic the pose and expression of the legendary comic.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes Posts A New Reel On Instagram, Fans Call Her A Real-life 'Barbie Doll'

Some of the other highlight stories that can be seen on Shaheer Sheikh’s Instagram is his trip to Paris, Bhuj, Bali, Bhutan and many other famous places. On the professional front, the actor had famously played the role of Arjun in Mahabharat, along with working in other popular shows. These include shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and more.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh Reminisces About Working With Erica Fernandes, Says It Was 'amazing'

ALSO READ: Did You Know Shaheer Sheikh Enjoys A Massive Fan Following In Indonesia?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.