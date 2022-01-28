Amul Congratulates Tata Group On Reacquisition Of Air India; 'Tata Rahe Mera Dil'

Air India, on January 27, was officially handed over to the Tata Group after serving the nation as a state-owned property for 69 years. The handover is being celebrated across the nation which can be seen in the response of the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, who called Air India a part of India's treasure trove. Joining in the celebrations, India's largest dairy company Amul has now released a poster congratulating the 'Maharaja' on its new partnership.

In a Twitter post shared on January 28, the Gujarat-based firm, in today's cartoon, featured its iconic Amul girl and the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata in the cockpit of what surely is an Air India plane. Famous for its catchy captions, Amul's poster read, 'Tata rahe mera dil" with the words "In good hands", possibly promoting Air India along with its own products.

From Anand Mahindra to Tata Group; reactions on handover

On January 27, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and congratulated the Tata Group while showering praises on the conglomerate's newly formed association with Air India. "We at Mahindra Rise congratulate the Tata Companies & the whole Air India family on this milestone. Air India is a brand that’s part of the nation’s treasure trove. There is no better custodian, from the point of view of both passion & resources to restore its old glory", Mahindra wrote in his post while sharing a circular of Air India's message to its passengers.

Tata Group, on the other hand, expressed its gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and promised to 'create a world-class airline'. "We are totally delighted that this process is complete and happy to have Air India back in the Tata Group. We look forward to walking with everyone to create a world-class airline", the company said in the official release.

Founded in 1932 by Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata as Tata Airlines, Air India was nationalized in 1953. It was on October 8, 2021, when Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company, bought the airline after placing a winning bid of ₹18,000 crores, of which Rs 15,300 crore is debt clearance.

