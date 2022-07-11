Amul Shares Topical Highlighting Boris Johnson's Exit As UK PM; '10 Down And Out Street'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday, July 7, but said he would remain as PM until the party chooses his successor. He stepped down as the British PM and the leader of the Conservative party after several Cabinet secretaries, ministers and officials quit the government. After Boris Johnson's announcement, Dairy brand Amul shared a topical on Instagram highlighting his exit as the British Prime Minister.

Amul has shared the topical dedicated to Boris Johnson's exit as UK PM on Instagram. The picture shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waving while walking away from the chair. Amul India has shared the topical on the photosharing site along with the caption, "Amul Topical: British PM Boris Johnson resigns." The message on the topical featuring Boris Johnson reads, "10 Down and Out Street?" The dairy brand has also played with the words by writing, "Amul makes HisTory." Since being shared, the post has garnered over 1000 likes from social media users. See the post here:

UK PM Boris Johnson announces resignation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the official statement said, "It is now clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new Prime Minister and I have agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week."

Boris Johnson said that he had tried to convince his colleagues that it would be "eccentric" to change governments when they have been "delivering so much" and have a "vast mandate." However, he added that he has been unsuccessful in his efforts to convince his colleagues. He thanked the people of Britain for allowing him to serve them as their Prime Minister. According to AP, Boris Johnson after his resignation announcement held a cabinet meeting and said that the government would not work to "implement new policies or make major changes of direction."

Inputs from AP

Image: Instagram/amul_india