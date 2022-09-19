Amul's Latest Doodle Celebrates Arrival Of Cheetahs In India; Netizens Says 'spot On'

As India celebrated the arrival of eight big cats in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on September 17, dairy brand Amul does not want to lag behind. After the re-introduction of cheetahs in the country post 7 decades, Amul decided to showcase its excitement by sharing a creative doodle on its social media handles.

"We’re spotting cheetahs again! Purr-fect taste," the ad proclaimed with the Amul girl seen sitting next to a cheetah. Meanwhile, the caption read, "8 big cats brought back to India, 70 years after local extinction!"

Check the post here:

#Amul Topical: 8 big cats brought back to India, 70 years after local extinction! pic.twitter.com/uLLcy7lGHE — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 18, 2022

This is not the first time when Amul has come out with such an innovative and creative ad. In fact, in its effort to mark historic moments, the dairy brand uses its unique doodles to grab the attention of people.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 17, on the occasion of his birthday released eight cheetahs in the Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh. In a historic move, PM Modi released the cheetahs brought from Namibia into the Indian territory, 70 years after their extinction in the country.

Five females and three male cheetahs were released in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park after they were brought in a customised Boeing 747-400 jumbo aircraft.

'Spot on,' says Internet

Soon after the post was shared, it caught the attention of the internet as many took to the comment section to laud the doodle. Many social media users also appreciated the reintroduction of cheetahs in India. Appreciating Amul for its creative doodle, one user took to the comments section and said, "Amul always takes the lead!" "Spot on," said another user.

"Just love your ads," commented a third user. "I wish to work with ur team someday," wrote a fourth. "Bro never misses," remarked another. "Hopefully, we now stop those who have been known to hunt the same prey that these cheetahs do - black bucks if you are wondering," wrote one more user.