Reddit's ‘ultimate Lift Protection Against Coronavirus’ Hack Leaves People Divided

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread fear among people around the globe, people have started remaining indoors and taken up robust hand washing routines. For this, the management team of a building has come up with an innovative way to try and keep the cases of novel coronavirus at bay.

Don’t be a prick, use the pick

A video which is 25-second long was shared on the ‘funny’ subreddit recently under the caption “the ultimate lift protection against coronavirus”. The video shows a man using a toothpick picked up from a makeshift toothpick holder that is positioned next to the lift’s control panel to press the up button. When the lift arrives, he steps in and uses the same toothpick to press the button to his desired level. He then disposes of the toothpick in another temporary toothpick bin, which is attached to the control panel inside the lift.

The clip already has garnered 7,100 likes and almost 200 comments. There have been many ‘out-of-the-box’ ways people have tried to restrict contact with surfaces since advisories about the virus broke out. However, this method has got Reddit users divided or split about its real effectiveness, as per reports.

There was a user who commented on the inefficiency of the method, saying what if someone sneezes in that direction or coughs on the toothpicks. These valid questions were answered by another user who asked them to bring their own toothpick in case people touch or spit on those toothpicks..

Another person said that toothpicks aren't really that helpful, just washing your hands and not touching your face would be enough. The people are divided over their opinions on the general usefulness of this unique lift summoning method, however, they did unanimously decide that washing one’s hands were a healthy practice during a pandemic.

