Anand Mahindra Shares MatkaMan Video; Netizens Hail Him For Highlighting 'real Heroes'

Mahindra CEO, Anand Mahindra is known for his inspirational and relatable social media posts. His posts frequently attract a large number of viewers and become viral. In his most recent tweet, the business magnate shared the story of "MatkaMan", who is devoted to helping the underprivileged and needy with water supply. His real name is Alag Natarajan, and he lived in England before coming to India and assisting people.

The one-minute video begins with Alag standing in front of his truck while the camera pans around to see his flashy vehicle. A narrator begins to tell the story of Alag Natrajan and how he bought the truck and customised it to his liking. The truck's biggest advantage is that it can transport roughly 200 litres of water. Quotes of Mahatma Gandhi, Leo Tolstoy, and W H Auden are featured on the Bolero vehicle. One of Mahatma Gandhi's quotes on the truck read, "I am prepared to die, but there is no cause for which I am prepared to kill."

Anand Mahindra thanked Alag Natrajan for using Bolero

Anand Mahindra shared the video yesterday around 2 pm. He thanked Alag Natrajan for using Bolero in the caption which read, "A Superhero that’s more powerful than the entire Marvel stable. MatkaMan. Apparently, he was an entrepreneur in England & a cancer conqueror who returned to India to quietly serve the poor. Thank you Sir, for honouring the Bolero by making it a part of your noble work[sic]."

The video has currently received over 63 thousand views and almost 4 thousand likes. It has been retweeted 432 times. It also received a flood of comments from Internet users who were moved by Alag's story. One Twitter user wrote, "Thank you for highlighting such kind of real heroes. Must take a lot of effort to research and publish. You are a hero yourself, sir[sic]." Another person commented, "Thanks Mr. Anand Mahindra for highlighting such real life heroes[sic]."

Meanwhile, another user's comment read, "Thanks Anand Sir for recognition of we the ordinary people who also have dreams[sic]."

Anand Mahinda's initiative to help a Manipuri boy

Anand Mahinda has also taken the initiative to help a Manipuri boy named Prem who constructed an Iron Man suit out of scrap materials. According to him, Mahindra was able to approach the child with the help of one of Mahindra's automotive partners, Shivz Autotech in Imphal. The business magnate announced in a series of tweets that he would promote the boy.

(Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra, PTI)