Anand Mahindra Shares TikTok Video To Explain How World May Change After Coronavirus

What’s Viral

Anand Mahindra shared a TikTok video explaining how the world might in the post-Coronavirus era in which a dog goes to the market to get groceries for the owner

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra shared a hilarious TikTok video to explain how the world might be in the post-Coronavirus era. Mahindra posted the video in which a dog, wearing a mask, goes to a supermarket and gets groceries for the owners. The video garnered more than 125k views within a few hours.

Read: Bethlehem's Church Of The Nativity To Close After Suspected Coronavirus Cases

Earlier, Mahindra had wondered whether there is a possibility of the world pressing a permanent ‘Reset’ button which will change the way of life. He asked whether people will start working from home more often which will lead to more digital ‘virtual’ conferences. The 64-year-old business tycoon also wondered whether fewer air travels will lead to a greener footprint and sought other suggestions from his 7.4 million followers.

Read: Greece Confirms 21 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Group Arriving From Israel

'Love this dog'

Mahindra’s tweet was flooded with hilarious replies with images and videos predicting a world after the coronavirus crisis. In the TikTok video shared by the business executive, a golden retriever can be seen putting on a face mask and jumping into a toy car to go to the supermarket. A shopkeeper, also wearing a face mask, takes out money and a list of items required from the dog's bag and fills it with veggies. Check out some replies on the video shared by Mahindra:

Read: US, Israel Cancel Joint Military Exercise 'Eagle Genesis' Amid Coronavirus Fear

Read: Coronavirus: Indonesia Bans Entry Of Foreign Visitors From Iran, Italy And South Korea

 

 

