Anand Mahindra Shares TikTok Video To Explain How World May Change After Coronavirus

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra shared a hilarious TikTok video to explain how the world might be in the post-Coronavirus era. Mahindra posted the video in which a dog, wearing a mask, goes to a supermarket and gets groceries for the owners. The video garnered more than 125k views within a few hours.

I tweeted yesterday asking how life could be permanently ‘reset’ due to the Covid-19 virus & since then my box has been flooded with hilarious memes. This one takes the prize—I mean pooch! 😊 pic.twitter.com/N1xDsjDmPj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 5, 2020

Earlier, Mahindra had wondered whether there is a possibility of the world pressing a permanent ‘Reset’ button which will change the way of life. He asked whether people will start working from home more often which will lead to more digital ‘virtual’ conferences. The 64-year-old business tycoon also wondered whether fewer air travels will lead to a greener footprint and sought other suggestions from his 7.4 million followers.

The crisis will pass,but I think it’s making the world press a permanent ‘Reset’ button. 1) It’ll accelerate working from home 2) lead to more digital ‘virtual’ conferences 3) More video calls, less meetings.4) Less air travel, leading to a greener footprint. Anything else? https://t.co/ISb2wNJpiD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 4, 2020

'Love this dog'

Mahindra’s tweet was flooded with hilarious replies with images and videos predicting a world after the coronavirus crisis. In the TikTok video shared by the business executive, a golden retriever can be seen putting on a face mask and jumping into a toy car to go to the supermarket. A shopkeeper, also wearing a face mask, takes out money and a list of items required from the dog's bag and fills it with veggies. Check out some replies on the video shared by Mahindra:

Just loved the dog 💕💕 — Firoj shaik (@Firoj72514138) March 5, 2020

Love this dog — Aswin P (@AswinP14281179) March 5, 2020

