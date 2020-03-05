Bethlehem's Church Of The Nativity To Close After Suspected Coronavirus Cases

The church that is built on the Bethlehem site, which is revered as the birthplace of Jesus Christ will close temporarily after a suspected outbreak of coronavirus. According to reports, the Palestinian health ministry has asked all local churches mosques and other institutions to close after a number of suspected cases at a hotel.

Growing concerns

As per reports, the churches and other institutions were asked to shut down on March 5 but the Church of the Nativity remained open Thursday morning. According to reports, an anonymous church official has been quoted saying that the church respects the decision taken by authorities and if the church does not close down on March 5, it will close the next day.

The State of Palestine has reported 4 cases of the deadly coronavirus. The coronavirus outbreak that started in China's Hubei province last year has infected over 96,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000 people.

The best method to fight coronavirus

The US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have reportedly also advised people to wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the washroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. It also added that using a hand sanitizer with 60 per cent alcohol-based or above can be used if soap and water were not readily available.

But I will say this FACT: alcohol based hand sanitizer is absolutely effective in stopping the spread of disease when you don't have access to a sink. And washing your hands is the better option when it's available. — Erin Biba says WASH YOUR HANDS (@erinbiba) March 3, 2020



