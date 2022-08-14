After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation to join the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, people in large numbers turned up to celebrate the 75th year of Independence. The waving of tricolour flag on the rooftops of every house is proof that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated widely.

Similarly, a picture has emerged on social media platforms showing an elderly couple taking extremely hard efforts to hoist the national flag. The picture of the old couple was shared by Indian businessman Anand Mahindra, in which the duo is seen hoisting the National Flag on their rooftop.

In the footage, the husband is seen holding the iron drum to support his wife, who is standing on top to fix the flag to an iron rod. He said, no lecture can explain better than these people who actually know the value of Independence.

"If you were ever wondering why there was such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Ever since the post went online, it has accumulated over 33 thousand likes and more than 3000 retweets. The comments section is filled with similar photos and videos where people are seen either worshipping or hoisting the national flag on their houses.

Woman performs Aarti before national flag

In a similar post, a Twitter user shared a video of an elderly woman who is seen doing Aarti before the National Flag.

Independence Day: Assam CM shares clip of elderly couple walking with the national flag

In another video posted on the micro-blogging site by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, it is seen that an extremely old couple is walking while holding national flags in hand. Sharing the post, CM Sarma wrote, "How much pride & joy it gives us to watch this reverence to Mother India by octogenarian Shri Girish Barman (82-year) and Smt Anupriya Barman (78-year) of village Raghunandarpur in Bongaigaon district. Absolutely thrilling."

How much pride & joy it gives us to watch this reverence to Mother India by octogenarian Shri Girish Barman (82-year) and Smt Anupriya Barman (78-year) of village Raghunandarpur in Bongaigaon district. Absolutely thrilling.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳@PMOIndia #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/NRUuANd5kc — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 14, 2022

