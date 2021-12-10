Anand Mahindra Wonders If Better.com CEO Would Survive After Committing 'blunder'

Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media, wondered if Better.com CEO Vishal Garg would "survive" after firing 900 employees over a Zoom call. Garg has been making headlines since taking a severe step to fire his employees last week. Last week, a leaked video of the vicious call went viral on social media, resulting in a barrage of criticism directed at CEO Garg. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, December 9, the chairman of Mahindra group wrote, "I’m curious whether you think a CEO can survive after a blunder like this? Is it fair, or not, to allow a second chance…? [sic]."

Since being shared, several people responded to Mahindra's tweet with their thoughts, giving mixed reactions. Many people were of the opinion that a CEO with such a low emotional quotient would definitely find it hard to survive. Reacting to the tweet, one of the users wrote, "CEO is expected to execute at a different level. "Margin of error is low and this reflects poor judgment. Replacement is the only way [sic]." "Firing an employee is an activity full of emotions for both. It should be handled with care. When getting a job is not that easy one must have empathy for employees. I say don't sack that CEO too. He too is an employee!! [sic]," another user wrote. "Mistakes happen but this seems to have crossed the limit of tolerance. If he gets a second chance, he will have to go above and beyond to build trust [sic]," expressed a third.

CEO is expected to execute at a different level. Margin of error is low and this reflects poor judgment. Replacement is the only way. — Collectovan India Private Limited (@collectovan) December 9, 2021

Firing an employee is an activity full of emotions for both. It should be handled with care. When getting job is not that easy one must have empathy for employees. I say don't sack that CEO too. He too is an employee!! — Vijay Mathur, M.Sc, PGDBM, A.P.P.,CPM (@SupplyChainTrg) December 9, 2021

Mistakes happen but this seems to have crossed the limit of tolerance. If he gets a second chance, he will have to go above and beyond to build trust. — Shubham Shukla (@ShuklaS25) December 9, 2021

CEO Garg later apologised for his action

It is pertinent to mention here that Better.com, which was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, provides mortgage and insurance products to homeowners through its online platform. During the three-minute Zoom call, CEO Garg had admitted that he had sobbed in the past while firing people, but this time he planned to "be stronger." Garg had cited many reasons, including the market, efficiency, performance and productivity, to lay off the employees. He claimed that the company began evaluating staff productivity statistics four weeks ago. However, the 43-year-old CEO eventually extended his apology for the manner in which he handled the layoffs, as per The Daily Beast.

