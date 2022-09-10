Angry Elephant Charges At Tourists On Safari; Netizens Laud Driver For Brave Reaction

People often go for a jungle safari ride to capture the beauty of nature. Nature is known to positively impact one's well-being, however, it could evoke negative results with human interference. A video that shows an angry elephant charging towards a safari jeep, has been doing rounds on the internet and has left many startled.

The viral video opens to show an elephant making loud sounds while chasing a safari jeep full of tourists. As the video progresses, the driver of the jeep is seen quickly reversing the car. After a few moments, when an elephant gave up and walked away into the wild, the tourists in the jeep breathed a sigh of relief. Sharing the video on Twitter, IAS officer Supriya Sahu wrote, “I am told this is in Kabini! Hats off to the driver deft handling of the situation with a cool mind is commendable. Source- shared by a friend.”

I am told this is in Kabini ! Hats off to the driver 🫡 deft handling of the situation with a cool mind is commendable. Source- shared by a friend pic.twitter.com/rfCQbIjK1T — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 8, 2022

'Amazing handling by the driver,' say netizens

The viral video has garnered around 290.1K views and has also accumulated several retweets. As soon as the video was shared on Twitter, netizens were taken aback and praised the driver for exuding courage and acting quickly while some slammed tourists for encroaching animal habitat. An online user wrote, "Enough of this forest tourism thing. Let the forest dwellers be". Another one wrote, "Yeah uncle's courage should be admitted." A third Twitter user wrote, "Encroaching the territory of the animals will always lead to such situations which can be fatal. Why can't they be left in peace as they don't encroach the humans territory but we do always. The animals are always friendly with the tribal population who know their limits."

