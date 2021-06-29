'Antiques Roadshow' Guest Shocked To Learn The Staggering Valuation Of Her Barbie Doll

After finding that her old Barbie doll is worth £1,500 (Rs 1.5 lakh) on the UK's 'Antiques Roadshow,' a guest was left speechless. The woman had brought in her Barbie doll, which she had acquired in the 1960s, for an appearance on a BBC One Series program. The condition of the five-decade-old doll astonished expert Judith Miller. She said, "I have never, ever seen a Barbie doll in this condition."

She then provided the audience with a history of Barbie dolls before informing the owner that her doll was first introduced in 1959 at the New York Toy Fair. In the video shared on YouTube, Miller explained, "They were a huge hit right away. Barbie dolls were desired by all. Mattel has probably sold over a billion Barbie dolls. When they originally came out, they were three dollars."

"Do you think she's really valuable?" she asked the owner. "I'm not sure. It's been suggested that if it's an original, it could be valuable. I know it's in good shape," according to the owner.

Miller then tells her that because the doll is from the 1960s, it may fetch anything between £1,200 and £1,500. “It's from the 1960s, not the early beginning of production. This item should sell for between £1,200 and £1,500, in my opinion," she stated. After realising the true value of her doll, the owner was utterly taken aback. For a brief moment, it appeared as if she couldn't believe what Miller had just said. She was struck into stillness as she stared below before exclaiming, "Wow, that was incredible. Well. It's something I hadn't considered before. It's simply stunning."

The great value of an 'automaton' moving statue of a snake charmer got a round of applause from the spectators elsewhere on the show. The piece was deemed to be worth a stunning £80,000, earning it the highest appraisal of the night. After expert Jon Baddeley told him he was sitting on a goldmine, the 130-year-old antique left its owner seeing stars. The object is considered "one of the most important automatons ever constructed," according to Jon.

