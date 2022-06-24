'Anybody Missing A Tree?': Dog Running With Massive Log Leaves Internet In Splits | Watch

Dogs are playful animals, and never cease to amuse their 'hoomans' with their antics. From begging for treats to harmless tantrums and an infinite desire to please their owners that can bring a smile to a person's face even on the gloomiest of days, videos of dogs are arguably among the most sought-after ones on the internet.

In a recent such video that has gone viral online, a doggo can be seen running with a log twice its size. While fetch is a common game that pet owners play with their dogs, the size of the massive piece of wood confirms that this was not a fetching item; instead, it seems that the dog went to great lengths to find this treasure it was running back with. While who the dog was taking the log for remains a mystery, its act is stealing several hearts online.

Sharing the video on Twitter, a user quipped, "Anybody missing a tree? Albert is bringing it back for you! Trade it for a treat".

Anybody missing a tree? 🌲

Albert is bringing it back for you!

Trade it for a treat 🍪#dogsoftwitter #dogs #Dog #smileforbert ♥ pic.twitter.com/QKQq1liMpA — Bert the Bear 🌈 Adventures of Albert and Bera 💕 (@BearBertthe) June 22, 2022

'This must be a personal best'

The viral video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 55.5K views. The video has also accumulated several likes and retweets and has prompted many to express their views.

"Is there some world championship he’s in practice for. This must be a personal best! (sic)", a user wrote. A second user commented, "You’re going to be well-stocked up with firewood for winter!". A third user expressed, "That's so silly! I'll take it and give him a treat".

wow - the strength in those jaws! 😮🌳

I am impressed Albert! — Bianca👩‍🔬 Liffey🐶 and 😇Pippi🐾🌈 (@binkyjh) June 22, 2022

Is there some world championship he’s in practice for. This must be a personal best! 😁 — Stowaway (@Stowaway2013) June 22, 2022

You’re going to be well stocked up with firewood for winter! 😘😘😘. 🐾🐾🐾🐶😘 — Wendy Diane Mason & Luke (@vdergnjjd) June 22, 2022

That's so silly! I'll take it and give him a treat. 🥓🥓😘🥰😘🥰 — 🦜🦝🐕‍🦺Vicki_Emond 🇺🇦 (@emond_vicki) June 22, 2022

