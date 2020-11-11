Apple's Siri Tells Age Of Kamala Harris When Asked About US President, Glitch Rectified

After the US Election 2020 came to an end on November 7 and is already one for the history, a viral glitch on Siri was pointed out by many Apple users. After the polls closed on November 3 and the tiresome counting process of votes lasted for nearly four days, the major media outlets have already declared the Joe Biden as the president-elect. However, Apple users were astounded on discovering that when they asked Siri, “How old is the president?”, the virtual assistant says Kamala Harris and her age.

Harris is the first female, Asian, US vice president and was the running mate of Biden in the presidential elections. But the users bombarded micro-blogging website with photos and videos of the Siri glitch that neither showed the incumbent Donald Trump or the president-elect Biden but California Senator. Even though the error on the software has been rectified, it had already caught enough attention on the internet.

Many people who posted their videos of the interaction with virtual assistant were seen evidently shocked at the answer. The trend was started by users initially just asking their followers to ask Siri how old is the president. Here are some of the responses:

Do yourself a favor and ask Siri how old the president of the United States is. pic.twitter.com/Bb54ho814a — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) November 9, 2020

iPhone Users: go ask Siri how old the President is right now. What in the WORLD??? — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) November 9, 2020

WATCH THIS VIDEO NOW



Hey Siri...how old is the President?



Siri- @KamalaHarris is 56 yrs old



What!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LMpYldE7rW — President-Elect Malachi (@malachiobrien) November 9, 2020

I just asked Siri “How old is the president?” and this happened 😶 pic.twitter.com/HSz7JMFMM1 — clearingplates (@clearingplates) November 9, 2020

Ask Siri how old the president is!!! See Joe will never be president. pic.twitter.com/iJEwy8Js4t — Nathan Rosokoff (@Nate_TheJew28) November 9, 2020

I asked Siri how old the president is and she gave me Kamala Harris’ age 😂🤭 — Terrah 🍂🍄 (@TaraNicoleCrow) November 9, 2020

If you ask Siri how old the President is, it frickin tells you how Kamala is pic.twitter.com/w8Vc579pm6 — President-Elect Bayalu (@Bayalumaya1) November 9, 2020

Kamala Harris creates history

Not just the soon-to-be the first lady Jill Biden, but vice president-elect Kamala Harris is being hailed ‘boss lady’ worldwide for being the first female, Black and Asian vice president in the US history. Harris had accepted Biden’s announcement of her selection with a shout-out to her “Chithis” and she has connected with several constituencies at the same time. Harris had successfully mobilised Indian Americans and with her vice-presidential candidacy to turn out to vote.

Now, even though the official winner of the election is not yet called, Joe Biden is declared as the winner of the US Election 2020 as per all major American outlets. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has refused to concede or leave the White House.

