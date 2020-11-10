'Proud Of You': Kamala Harris' Husband Wishes 'madam Vice President-elect' On Historic Win

Following the historic win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the US election 2020, both were showered with loving messages from their families on social media. As Harris scripted history as the first woman to become vice president of the United States, her husband, who also became the first-ever “second gentleman,” couldn’t be prouder. After media outlets called the 2020 election in favour of Biden and Harris, Doug Emhoff took to social media to congratulate his wife with a heartwarming photo of the two embracing each other following the exciting news.

“So proud of you,” Emhoff wrote alongside two heart and American flag emoticons.

On November 10, the US vice president-elect formally also introduced her supporters to her husband. While taking to Instagram, Harris wrote, “Meet the love of my life, Douglas Emhoff”. She shared a picture taken on the night she delivered her acceptance speech and she can be seen dressed in a white suit, while her husband can be seen standing by her side.

Emhoff also replied to his wife’s post. While re-posting the photograph to the Instagram story, the 56-year-old wrote, “Love you Madam Vice President-elect”.

First male spouse of elected leader

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’ husband has scripted history as he will be the first male spouse of a vice president in the US when she takes the oath of office in January. As America has never in its history before had a female President and Vice President, it remains to be seen what formal title - ‘Second Gentleman, Second Husband’ - will be given to the first male spouse of an elected leader. While Harris’ election is groundbreaking as she brings to the office a litany of first, her husband, on the other hand, will also be making history in his own way.

Emhoff is a successful entertainment lawyer and he has been a strong and supportive presence for Harris during the election campaign. According to CNN, the 56-year-old has been away from the spotlight, however, he was often seen backstage or at the edge of the crowd at Harris’ events sporting a ‘Kamala’ T-shirt. He has also staunchly defended Harris when Donald Trump Jr retweets a racist lie that Harris is not a Black American because her parents immigrated from Jamaica and India.

