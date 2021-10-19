Apple's 'Unleashed' Event Sees Twitterati Showcase Creativity With Hilarious Memes

Quick links:
Twitter - Apple.com
The wait is finally over for Apple fans as the world's first publicly traded trillion-dollar company introduced a handful of fresh releases during its virtual event titled 'Unleashed', on Monday. The most significant products that its dedicated user base were waiting for included the redesigned MacBook Pro embedded with an M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset and the new Airpods 3.
As soon as the launch event concluded, Twitteratis flooded the social media platform with various memes and this article is a compilation of the same.
Renowned for its minimalistic design change approach yet skyrocketing pricing schemes, Silicon Valley tech giant Apple concluded its 'Unleashed' event. The event saw the unveiling of two new MacBook Pros (14-inch and 16-inch) with a notch and without the debatable touch bar that some users had previously complained of.
The MacBooks will also come with two new chipsets the M1 Pro And M1 Max Chips, which Apple claims to be its strongest and fastest to date. Here is how Twitter reacted to the same.
M1 chips. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/wDJ83vfy4o— Oliur (@UltraLinx) October 18, 2021
M1 PRO MAX? pic.twitter.com/HUi6M5n3Vy— Yasin Kavakli (@mecoupz) October 18, 2021
Apple flexing so hard about how they gave back ports that they took away is just poetry.— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 18, 2021
Apple’s new MacBook Pro has a notch. 😁 pic.twitter.com/2BhoEYYMny— Dailydose (@fjdailydose) October 18, 2021
But we get ANOTHER chip?! Oh boy pic.twitter.com/41UADqFQ74— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 18, 2021
Along with the much-awaited MacBook Pro, Apple also introduced the third generation of the AirPods with 6 hours of listening time, 30 hours charge with the case, Wireless Charging, Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistance and an Adaptive EQ technology. It is priced at $179. Here are some memes on the same:
OF COURSE THEY ANNOUNCE AIRPODS 3,— GamesCage - Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) October 18, 2021
2 WEEKS AFTER I THOUGHT I LOST MINE, BOUGHT NEW ONES & ALSO FOUND THE OLD ONES🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/HFl1B2kjU6
Airpods 3? I just bought my AirPods pro 💔 #AppleEvent— Oliver🧣 (@MissingLuci) October 18, 2021
pic.twitter.com/dGaOC7H3hQ
Me trying to get my money together to buy my girl the new AirPods 3 so she can flex on Instagram. #AppleEvent— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) October 18, 2021
pic.twitter.com/jRWXSflEgX
The HomePod Mini will now come with 5 new colour variants. This upgrade was so minute that social media could not help but come up with new ways to diss the company. Some even joked about the new orange shade of the HomePod Mini, claiming that it was a perfect way to remember that Halloween day was approaching soon. Have a look at it.
Diwali 🪔 with HomePod mini pic.twitter.com/MOaBF5fupk— Kashish Madan (@kashishhmadan) October 18, 2021
Same vibe… pic.twitter.com/nei7vUeNtP— Joe (Hates The Notch) (@RealJoseph123) October 18, 2021
Seems like that orange one got here just in time for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/Py3OG9lfBc— T to the J (@TR3VRAWR) October 18, 2021
October 18, 2021
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.