Apple's 'Unleashed' Event Sees Twitterati Showcase Creativity With Hilarious Memes

The new two versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch, MacBook Pro equipped with M1 Max was launched with a notch. See here how Twitter reacted to the same.

Saptarshi Das
Apple

The wait is finally over for Apple fans as the world's first publicly traded trillion-dollar company introduced a handful of fresh releases during its virtual event titled 'Unleashed', on Monday. The most significant products that its dedicated user base were waiting for included the redesigned MacBook Pro embedded with an M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset and the new Airpods 3.

As soon as the launch event concluded, Twitteratis flooded the social media platform with various memes and this article is a compilation of the same.

Apple's new MacBook features 2 new chips to boost performance

Renowned for its minimalistic design change approach yet skyrocketing pricing schemes, Silicon Valley tech giant Apple concluded its 'Unleashed' event. The event saw the unveiling of two new MacBook Pros (14-inch and 16-inch) with a notch and without the debatable touch bar that some users had previously complained of.

The MacBooks will also come with two new chipsets the M1 Pro And M1 Max Chips, which Apple claims to be its strongest and fastest to date. Here is how Twitter reacted to the same.

Apple refreshes AirPods lineup; adds colours to HomePod mini

Along with the much-awaited MacBook Pro, Apple also introduced the third generation of the AirPods with 6 hours of listening time, 30 hours charge with the case, Wireless Charging, Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistance and an Adaptive EQ technology. It is priced at $179. Here are some memes on the same:

The HomePod Mini will now come with 5 new colour variants. This upgrade was so minute that social media could not help but come up with new ways to diss the company. Some even joked about the new orange shade of the HomePod Mini, claiming that it was a perfect way to remember that Halloween day was approaching soon. Have a look at it.

