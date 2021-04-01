Last Updated:

April Fool’s Day 2021: Check How Brands Played Hilarious Pranks Amid COVID Pandemic

On April Fool’s Day, here are some of the brands that caught netizens attention and help them giggle and provide some comic relief despite rising cases.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
April Fool’s Day

Every year on April 1, brands get creative to engage their consumers in April Fool’s Day jokes and this year too, even amid the pandemic, they did not disappoint customers. Several brands, including Ola, UrbanClap and Volkswagen, took to social media to pull a prank by launching fake products, misdirecting consumers into hoaxes or simply reminding them to not be a fool. Here are some of the brands that caught netizens' attention and help them giggle and provide some comic relief despite rising coronavirus cases across the globe.

READ | April fool’s prank by BTS member J-Hope leaves fans wondering if red hair colour is real

Ola 

On April 1, Ola decided to launch a fully autonomous electric flying car called “Ola AirPro”. While taking to Twitter, the company informed that the car is so light that one can lift it with one hand. Ola also said that with “Ola AirPro” one doesn’t even have to worry about finding the perfect parking spot or the “poor” urban planning. 

READ | Kartik Aaryan wishes happy birthday to his 'April Fool'; shares unseen childhood pics

In an elaborate video, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, “The Ola AirPro swerves out of the way of birds, planes, and even Superman”. 

READ | Latest Netflix releases lined up from April 1 to 16; check out the full list

Volkswagen 

German automaker Volkswagen pranked its customers by announcing that it has renamed its firm to “Voltswagen” in a bid to signify its commitment to the electrification of its fleet. The prank had everyone across the globe talking about its announcement. The company, however, later clarified that the move was an elaborate April Fool’s Day joke as had led to confusion. 

Urban Company

While taking to Twitter, Urban Company announced its “Alarm at Home” service, which will send a trained professional to wake one up from their sleep, no matter what. In the caption, the firm “promised” to wake you up, no matter “wherever you are”. They also shared a promo code - ‘AbTohUthJa’ - for users so that they could get 50 per cent off. 

Lays

In a hilarious prank, Lays announced their all-new flavour called the “doodh patti flavor”. Netizens had a mixed reaction to the chips. While some users called it out to be an April fool prank, while others made fun of its considering it to be real. 

Subway

Subway shared plans for a delicious-sounding coriander cookie. The sandwich giant wants us to believe they have a “coriander cookie” being launched in Australian stores today.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT