April Fool’s Day 2021: Check How Brands Played Hilarious Pranks Amid COVID Pandemic

Every year on April 1, brands get creative to engage their consumers in April Fool’s Day jokes and this year too, even amid the pandemic, they did not disappoint customers. Several brands, including Ola, UrbanClap and Volkswagen, took to social media to pull a prank by launching fake products, misdirecting consumers into hoaxes or simply reminding them to not be a fool. Here are some of the brands that caught netizens' attention and help them giggle and provide some comic relief despite rising coronavirus cases across the globe.

Ola

On April 1, Ola decided to launch a fully autonomous electric flying car called “Ola AirPro”. While taking to Twitter, the company informed that the car is so light that one can lift it with one hand. Ola also said that with “Ola AirPro” one doesn’t even have to worry about finding the perfect parking spot or the “poor” urban planning.

Volkswagen

German automaker Volkswagen pranked its customers by announcing that it has renamed its firm to “Voltswagen” in a bid to signify its commitment to the electrification of its fleet. The prank had everyone across the globe talking about its announcement. The company, however, later clarified that the move was an elaborate April Fool’s Day joke as had led to confusion.

We know, 66 is an unusual age to change your name, but we’ve always been young at heart. Introducing Voltswagen. Similar to Volkswagen, but with a renewed focus on electric driving. Starting with our all-new, all-electric SUV the ID.4 - available today. #Voltswagen #ID4 pic.twitter.com/pKQKlZDCQ7 — Volkswagen (@VW) March 30, 2021

Urban Company

While taking to Twitter, Urban Company announced its “Alarm at Home” service, which will send a trained professional to wake one up from their sleep, no matter what. In the caption, the firm “promised” to wake you up, no matter “wherever you are”. They also shared a promo code - ‘AbTohUthJa’ - for users so that they could get 50 per cent off.

Our new #AlarmAtHome service for those who take their sleeping a little more seriously! ðŸ˜´

Wherever you are, we promise we’ll wake you up to a great day!

Toh apne time ka karo sahi use, #UrbanCompany karo choose!

Don't forget to use the promo code "AbTohUthJa" for 50% off! ðŸ˜Ž pic.twitter.com/n2RSNdFMLO — Urban Company (@urbancompany_UC) April 1, 2021

Lays

In a hilarious prank, Lays announced their all-new flavour called the “doodh patti flavor”. Netizens had a mixed reaction to the chips. While some users called it out to be an April fool prank, while others made fun of its considering it to be real.

Subway

Subway shared plans for a delicious-sounding coriander cookie. The sandwich giant wants us to believe they have a “coriander cookie” being launched in Australian stores today.