Aquarium Collects Gallons Of Wish Coins To Pay Bills, Asks Users To Guess The Amount

An Aquarium in North Carolina, US has asked people to guess the amount they have collected from 'wish coins' tossed in their waterfall well. Sharing photographs of the colossal heap of currency, the aquarium revealed that over 100 gallons on metal coins were collected from the pool.

While the first photo shows the massive collection of coins kept on a sheet. Another photograph shows the aquarium staff, arranging them according to their denomination. Yet the third photograph shows the staffer getting inside the well to collect more coins.

'We'll post next week'

Later, the aquarium explained that the “staff had recently turned off the smoky mountain waterfall and collected all the coins". As per their Facebook post, the coins were found, cleaned and sorted. In the caption, they also asked the people to guess the total amount that was in the waterfall. "Put your guesses in the comments and we'll post the answer next week!" they wrote.

Since shared the post has racked up over 1.8 thousand likes from people. In addition, netizens have flooded the post with comments from people guessing the amount. From $ 48,000! To 64,427.00 to 1 million, netizens have randomly guessed almost all amounts. “To $44,212.64 just a guess based on absolutely nothing. Good luck! “ wrote a user, while another added, “I’m guessing $40,404.28 give or take $100.” Yet another user wrote, "That will help with the country’s coin shortage."

