Chennai Aquarium Asks People To Virtually Adopt Fish; Donate & Watch It Be Fed Amid Covid

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, one of India's largest aquariums in Chennai is asking people to adopt fishes virtually. VGP Marine Kingdom in Chennai has been incurring massive losses and has decided to ask people to donate money and virtually adopt a fish so that the aquarium can pay for the upkeep and well being of the marine life amid the nationwide lockdown.

The aquarium has stated that people who adopt the fish would be regularly sent videoes of their fishes being fed and would be informed about the status of their virtual pets.

The aquarium has one of the largest walk-through tunnels and is home to over 7,000 marine and freshwater fishes from 250 species. It is privately-owned and as per officials sees up to 3000 visitors a day and over 8000 during summer vacations.

After the aquarium opens up post the lockdown, the company is planning to offer special tickets at 50% off with exclusive benefits for visits over the next one year. A few days ago, a similar effort was made by the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust which houses over 2000 crocodiles calling upon people to adopt the endangered species and help pay for their up-keep amid the lockdown.

