Arab Commentator Starts Singing On Spotting A Woman During Live Match; Watch Video

The audience of a sports match sometimes take away the limelight by bringing interesting posters for a team they are supporting or a player for whom they have come to witness the match. The cameraman also zooms in on the audience on such occasions. Recently, a video of a similar incident, but with a twist, has emerged on social media. The cameraman reportedly zoomed in on a woman who was in the stands during a match. However, when the commentator spotted the woman, he lost his composure and sang a song in Arabic. The video has created outrage among Twitter users.

Commentator starts singing song for a woman

The 39-second clip has been shared on Twitter by user hfussbaIl, and it features a woman in the stand. The woman was looking around and mesmerised by her beauty, an Arab commentator, instead of talking about the proceedings of the game, started singing for her. The cameraman reportedly zoomed in on her multiple times, and the whole incident has been criticized by many. Watch the video here:

This Arab commentator lost all composure and started singing to her 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/S8cATdbbnS — 🇵🇸 (@hfussbaIl) June 16, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has managed to gather 3.3 million views and scores of reactions. The controversial clip has divided netizens on the microblogging site. Some of the users found it offensive while others shared hilarious reactions. The authenticity of the video is unknown and several users pointed out that it might be edited. One user commented, "If this is a real situation & the cameraman actually zoomed in and this isn’t edited, he’s weird & should lose his job." Another individual commented, "Relax omg the video is edited there was no zoom in and the commentator is reciting a poem praising her beauty it’s highly inappropriate but not a crime! And he’s from Qatar top10 safest countries." Another person commented, "Now I feel like the rest of the commentators from around the world are not doing their job properly." Check out some user reactions.

Lol please which show is this — CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE (@tonyblinks2busy) June 16, 2021

He’s not a real commentator, he is a guy that does impressions of commentators — 🦁 (@AfcMo01) June 16, 2021

The cameraman said… pic.twitter.com/n6WikIot60 — that guy ellis 📍 (@that_guy_ellis) June 16, 2021

Relax omg the video is edited there was no zoom in and the commentator is reciting a poem praising her beauty it’s highly inappropriate but not a crime! And he’s from Qatar top10 safest countries — meme (@krkr180) June 17, 2021

These replies show much so many men completely dehumanize the existence of women. — Maya (@mimi2m6) June 17, 2021

If this is a real situation & the cameraman actually zoomed in and this isn’t edited, he’s weird & should lose his job — joshtradamus (@thisisnotjoshua) June 16, 2021

Now I feel like the rest of the commentators from around the world are not doing their job properly 😂 — Shuvangi Rana 🌙 (@A_littlelife_) June 17, 2021

The cameraman said… pic.twitter.com/n6WikIot60 — that guy ellis 📍 (@that_guy_ellis) June 16, 2021

IMAGE: PATGLOCKZ/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.