Artist Raises Rs 5 Lakh By Drawing 'garbage' Caricatures Of Pets, Donates Money To Charity

A resident of West Sussex named Phil has raised almost £5,000 for a homeless charity by drawing bizarre pet portraits. Phil works under the spoof alias "acclaimed artist Hercule Van Wolfwinkle" and it started when he doodled his dog and uploaded the picture on his official Facebook account and offered commissions at a price of £299. Although it was a joke from his end, people showed genuine interest in his art piece as his inbox was flooded with messages.

Bad caricatures earn a good amount

As people were ready to pay the amount, Phil had to put up a disclaimer on his Facebook saying that he makes the drawings at absolutely no cost and they are 'garbage'. However, he started a Just Giving web page and asked his customers to donate there as a substitute. Here are few of his artworks:

Read: Facebook Unveils AI Translator For 100 Languages Without Relying On English Data

Within five weeks of the fundraiser, Phil managed to raise £4,903 for Turning Tides, a charity which helps homeless individuals. Phil took to his official Facebook handle and mentioned that £1,400 were raised in nine days alone. He appreciated people for supporting the cause. He wrote, "As ever, I cannot thank you all enough for the donations and support". IT was then when he set a target of £5,000 as he said, "when we get there I might post a video of me drawing one of my pictures so you can all witness the hours of work that go into each and every one".

Read: Facebook Rejects 2.2 Million Ads; Takes Down 120,000 Posts Ahead Of US Elections 2020

Read: Facebook Bans Anti-vaccination Ads To Clamp Down On Misinformation Amid COVID-19

Also Read: SC Orders Status Quo In Facebook Officials Summoning By Delhi Assembly, Hearing Deferred

(Image Credits: Facebook/@portraitsbyhercule)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.