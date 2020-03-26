Artist Paints A 'see-through' Tree That Perfectly Blends With Background, Netizens Stunned

A video of a ‘see-through’ tree painted by an artist which was shared by a Redditor has intrigued the internet. The 36-second-long clip portrays an optical illusion technique illustrated by a painter after he covers the bark in emulsion that blends the tree with the forest in the background.

The creative video sparked a discussion on Reddit. Users called the art ''awe-inspiring'' and wondered at how effectively the brown tree merged with the green grass and yellow flowers that bloomed in the forest. It tricked the vision into making the tree look like transparent. The video gained over 44,000 upvotes as commenters swarmed to appreciate the artist’s mindblowing skills. “Treellusion”, wrote a user.

Optical illusion

“The illusion works perfectly only at a certain time of the day where the sun hits the flowers from a certain angle and their color and brightness looks like the illusion on the tree. If the time is not right and the sun is in a different spot then there is no illusion and it looks kinda weird,” wrote another. “Well, didn’t see that coming!” pointed out a third.

Meanwhile, a multicoloured tree named Rainbow Eucalyptus or Mindanao Gum, native to the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, and Indonesia depicts rainbow hues as it sheds its bark and is reportedly one of the most attractive trees in the world. The strange and beautiful tree has a multicolored trunk that is a unique and highly appreciated feature and grows mostly in Australia in huge numbers, suggests the report. Green, orange, yellow, rusty red, maroon, brown, purple, and blue areas may all be visible all over the trunk, and on some trees, the colours are so vibrant and rich that they almost look artificial.

According to the researchers, the appearance of the trunk might change from time to time as the patches of bark in different spots are shed away and the colour changes in the underlying area from green to multihued. The colour change occurs as a process, which means that no two rainbow eucalyptus trees look the same, and the tree is often referred to as a "living work of art” worldwide, according to scientists.

