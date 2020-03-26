Prince Charles Did Not Jump Queue For Coronavirus Test, Clarifies UK

In an unprecedented development of the coronavirus outbreak, it was revealed on March 25 that Prince Charles was tested positive for COVID-19 and was later quarantined. However, Britain reportedly said on March 26, that the 71-year-old member of the Royal family did not jump the queue for the test even though his symptoms and condition met the criteria. Prince Charles’ office said that he was tested earlier this week and is currently in ‘good health’ in self-isolation at his residence in Scotland with mild symptoms along with his wife Camilla who had tested negative.

According to reports, while Scotland’s chief medical officer said there were clinical reasons for Prince Charles being tested, a Royal source has revealed that he was subjected to the COVID-19 test because of his age and medical history. However, this move has been criticised by some people on social media as in the UK it is not allowed to get an individual tested until he or she showcases severe symptoms. Britain's junior health minister, Edward Argar told an international news agency when inquired about why the Royal family member was tested that ‘his symptoms, his condition, met that criteria’. He further added that the Prince of Wales 'did not jump the queue’.

Prince William mocked coronavirus crisis

Meanwhile, a video of Prince Charles’ son, Prince William has emerged which was reportedly shot three weeks ago who joked about the pandemic and called it “hyped by media”. The video has been making rounds on the internet and has been shared across various social media platforms with one of the Twitter users even saying that “virus does not discriminate”.

The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 21,295 lives worldwide as of March 26. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 198 countries and has infected at least 471,464 people. Out of the total infections, 114,642 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling.

Amid these crises, the video dated March 3, 2020, of Prince William mocking the pandemic has also been deemed ‘ironical’. The son of Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge asked the emergency workers if COVID-19 was being given more importance than it deserves during his first official tour to Ireland.

"I bet everyone’s like: ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying’, and you’re like ‘no, you’ve just got a cough,’" Prince William said before adding, "Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?"

He added, "By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus! Sorry!" he joked at the event. "We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!”

