Ashish Chanchlani's New Video On 'how 2020 Happened' Will Crack You Up; Watch

YouTubers and social media influencers have been making content on how relentless and bizarre 2020 has been and the recent to join the club is YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. Taking to his Twitter handle to share a chucklesome video on the year 2020, Ashish showed how the Gods hoarded the year with manmade and natural calamities. Take a look at the rib-tickling video:

This is how 2020 happened :/ pic.twitter.com/4y5H5nX2DX — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) June 3, 2020

As seen in the video shared, Ashish portrays 'God', who is seen being busy running the world 2017. Meanwhile, his personal assistant comes up with a list of every calamity humans should face, in order to balance out things. However, god rubbishes his plans for the next two years until the assistant again shows-up in 2020. However, this time, God gives up and asks the assistant to implement the whole list in 2020 itself and escapes from his assistant’s pressure.

Ashish recently made it to the news when he supported his fellow YouTuber friend CarryMinati, whose iconic TikTok roast video was removed from the online streaming giant for violating the guidelines issued. Reacting to CarryMinati's address to the fans and viewers, Ashish, on Instagram, wrote: "Since the past 2-3 days seeing him like this makes me sad. We are with you bro."

Sonu Sood and Ranveer after finally getting to see and touch #AshishBeard pic.twitter.com/albLTXBkGG — Narad Muni (@NaradMuniSpeaks) May 28, 2020

No amount of money, fame or views can level this

This feeling of talking/meeting your fans

I thank god everyday for giving people like you in life

Motivates the hell out of meðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/c1jqflSB9K — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) May 26, 2020

Chanchlani- on the work front

If the reports are to be believed, Chanchlani first started his YouTube channel, named Ashish Chanchlani Vines, on July 6, 2009. In December 2014, his video 'How to annoy people who say - Tu Mere Baap Ko Jaanta Hai' took the internet by storm and he began creating more content in the form of comedy skits. As of January 2019, his channel had amassed more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube. As per reports, Ashish has more than 18.5 million today and has a total views of 1.9 billion people.

