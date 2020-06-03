Ashish Chanchlani's Female Version Attracts Attention From Celebrities; See Edited Pic

Ashish Chanchlani took to his social media handle and posted a photo which was edited by his friend Diti Naskar. In this photo posted by the comedian, Chachlani is morphed into a female version of himself. This photo has gone on to garner several funny reactions by fans and celebrities alike. Read on to know more details:

Ashish Chanchlani turns into a girl

On May 2, 2020, comedian and social media influencer Ashish Chanchlani took to his official social media handle and posted a photo where fans can see that the YouTuber has been morphed into a female version of himself, with long hair and glassy eyes. He posted this photo and in the caption, he stated that he is only accepting proposals from Bollywood stars.

In the caption, he also expressed his gratitude to the maker of the photo, his friend Diti Naskar. Chanchlani also stated that "cheesiest and creepiest comments" welcome, and the one with the best comment will get a chance to go out on a date with the comedian. Here is the edited photo of Ashish Chanclani, which he posted on Instagram:

This edited photo has gone on to get over 10 lakh likes by the fans and followers of Ashish Chanchlani. Several celebrities have commented on the photo.

These celebrities include Bhuvan Bam, Harsh Beniwal, Tanmay Bhatt, 'Be You Nick' Nikunj Lotia, and 'Mostly Sane' Prajakta Koli. Bhuvan Bam said, "Now our meets won’t be the same anymore." Whereas Nikunj Lotia said, "Angel Priya is real."

Tanmay Bhatt also commented saying, "Please stop looking so electrifying because of bijli ka bill....." A guy with the handle name Beerbicepts said, "I am doubting my own mind right now. Is it okay to be attracted to this Ashish." Here are the comments by celebrities like Harsh Beniwal, Ammol Sachar, Tanmay Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Anisha Dixit, and others:

Source: Ashish Chanchlani IG

Ashish Chanchlani has been spending his time making YouTube content and has also been highly active on social media platforms like Instagram. Fans feel that his content is very relatable in most of the situations. He has over a thousand posts on Instagram. Chanchlani also has over 7.1 million followers on Instagram.

