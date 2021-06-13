Astronaut Aboard ISS Shares Collage Of Suez Canal Made Up Of 100 Images Combined Together

The beauty of human-made excellence, Suez Canal is known to the human civilization, but Astronaut Thomas Pesquet took the internet by storm with his magnificent clicks. Thomas Pesquet is presently onboard in the International Space Station, and from there he clicked 100 images of the Suez Canal with the maximum zoom angle. Pesquet then created a collage of the 100 pictures and shared a magnificent image of the Suez Canal.

LA construction humaine que l'on peut vraiment voir depuis l'espace à l’œil nu : le canal de #Suez reconstitué à partir de 100 clichés. 🇪🇬 🚢🚢🚢🚢🚢🚢🚢🚢https://t.co/1AvYZ3xxxD #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/oLE2OPF1Ln — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 12, 2021

The collage has earned huge appreciation from the netizens with around 8.3k likes. The comment section of the post is flooded with admiration for the picture and people retweeted the post several times.

Thomas Pesquet shares an image of Red-Earth

Thomas Pesquet, Europe Space Agency Astronaut earlier also had taken the internet by storm by sharing images of Earth's stretched-out horizon with the red and ochre hue. Pesquet from his window at the International Space Station took a picture of blue-planet, Earth but the only difference was the planet was filled with red and ochre colours. Sharing the image of the Earth stretched out to its horizon with no clouds, Pesquet said he was unable to differentiate between Earth and Mars. In the post details, Pesquet said, that this was how he imagined NASA's perseverance rover to mars would have seen Mars when it landed on the red planet.

Thomas Pesquet also wrote an appreciation post for the NASA teams that flew a helicopter on Mars and also the French teams that recorded the flight with audio. He also lauded the China National Space Administration that landed its Zhurong rover on Mars and shared the details of ESA's ExoMars TGO mission that is orbiting Mars and the ExoMars rover which is set for launch next year.

Image Source- @Thom_Astro Twitter

