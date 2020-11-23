Atlanta: Thousands Form 8 Km Line As Tyler Perry Hosts Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

In Atlanta, thousands of people jammed the roads on November 22 due to a giveaway announced by entertainer Tyler Perry. Cars lined up as people tried to get their hands on the boxes of food and gift cards donated by Tyler Perry Studios. The Tyler Perry Studios took to its official Twitter handle on November 20 as it announced a Giveaway event from 8am to 12pm on November 22. “During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there!”, wrote the team in the caption.

Atlanta thanksgiving giveaway

We are excited to announce the #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday, November 22nd from 8:00am to 12:00pm.



During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there! pic.twitter.com/kQH2DvwNYp — Tyler Perry Studios (@TPstudios) November 19, 2020

According to the reports by AP, a line started forming at 8am and it went for 8 kilometres south of downtown Atlanta. The studio said that it ran out of food at 10am only. The studio donated boxes of canned vegetables and $25 gift cards for 5,000 families to drive through and pick up.

Personal drone video of the long traffic line outside of @TPstudios for his Thanksgiving food giveaway. Traffic reached as far past The Mall West End exit to MLK JR DR in Southwest Atlanta. #TPSGiving pic.twitter.com/7pZX65ucvK — Thomas D Bradley (@ThomasDBradley) November 22, 2020

TRAVEL ADVISORY on SR-166/wb/eb at Main St.

due to a Caravan of Cars headed to @tylerperry Studios for a Food Giveaway. Expect huge delays @Atlanta_Police #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/krqEdFujdE — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 22, 2020

In a video posted by The Associated Press, volunteers can be seen in protective equipment, handing out food and gift cards. They are carrying huge cardboard boxes in their hands that they are giving ahead to the people who are waiting in cars. As the roads are jammed, few people can be seen monitoring the traffic situation.

(Image Credits: Youtube/AssociatedPress)

