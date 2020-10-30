Viral Video Leaves Internet Divided Over Racism As Black Couple Kicked Out Of A Restaurant

A young couple from the Black community was recently asked to leave an upscale sushi restaurant in Georgia, due to alleged dress code violation. However, the couple claims that the eatery was racist and did not apply such dress code rules on other people in the restaurant. They had reportedly seen a white patron seated at the bar wearing a pair of sneakers but she was not asked to leave the premises. The couple recorded the entire incident and the video has now been creating a lot of outrage on social media.

Georgia sushi place called out for being racist

The Umi Sushi in Atlanta, Buckhead, has lately been facing flak on the internet for allegedly asking a couple to leave due to their racial identity. In a recent video doing the rounds on social media, a Black man is asked to leave a sushi place for not following the correct dress code. The man in the video is seen wearing a pair of white Nike Airforce which, according to the management, does not suit the dress code of the restaurant. However, the video also shows another woman wearing sneakers in the restaurant, who is not questioned at all. Despite verbal protest seeking an explanation, the couple is escorted out while the white lady is untouched.

People have now been calling out Umi Sushi for their unjust and racist behaviour while vividly sharing the video on the internet. In the comments section of the viral video, people have spoken about how such acts must be condemned. A few people have also asked Atlanta to shut the place down by not visiting it at all. Have a look at a bunch of comments on the viral video here.

Read Viral Video: Green Needle Vs Brainstorm - What Can You Hear In This Clip?

Also read Viral Video Shows Woman Slapping Husband On EasyJet Plane For Refusing To Wear Face Mask

The woman recording the video, Kaylan Colbert recently spoke to the Local Fox Affiliate about the incident and how it unfolded. She said that they were at the restaurant to enjoy a peaceful birthday dinner and had already settled when the management approached them.

She said that they noticed a woman in sneakers when they were being escorted out. They realized that the rules only applied for a few people while others were let to stay without restrictions. The owner of Umi Sushi, Farshid Arshid, later admitted that the fault was on the management’s part as they did not investigate the case correctly.

Read Viral Video Of A Man Performing A Wrestling Stunt Gone Horribly Wrong; Watch The Video

Also read Viral Video: Rahul Gandhi ‘dives’ Into Bushes, Congress Party Claims He Was Pushed

Image Courtesy: The Shade Room Instagram