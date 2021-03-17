Aurangabad Artist Whistles Melodious Tune Of 'Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen': Watch

A video of an artist from Aurangabad whistling to the tune of Manna Dey’s song Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen has gone viral on social media. The video has been shared by Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre. In the video, Yuvraj Patel whistles the tune of the song from Yash Chopra's film Waqt which was released in 1965.

Whistling tune of song Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen

Dayanand Kamble on Twitter posted the video alongside the caption, "Artist Yuvraj Patel from Aurangabad has sung Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen song on a whistle." The video starts with Yuvraj Patel saying in Hindi, "Namaskar doston, main Yuvraj Patel. Ek khoobsurat Hindi geet aapke saamne whistle ke upar gaane ka koshish karta hoon. Agar achcha lage, toh bilkul tareef kijiyega. Kyunki aapka aashirwaad aur pyaar meri taakat hai". It can be translated into English as, Namaskar, I am Yuvraj Patel. I will whistle to the tune of a beautiful Hindi song. Then he starts whistling to the tune of the song. If you like it, please praise my art as your blessings are my strength. Take a look at the video.

Since being shared, the video has got over 1.5K views and gathered comments from users. One user wrote, "This is so commendable, sir. Standing ovation. Please convey my best wishes to the artist." Another user wrote, "Mesmerizing". Check out netizens reactions.

à¤•à¤®à¤¾à¤², à¤•à¤®à¤¾à¤² ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — Neeleisch G ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@GKNilesh) March 16, 2021

This is so commendable, sir. Standing ovation. Please convey my best wishes to the artist. — Siddhartha Gigoo (@siddharthagigoo) March 16, 2021

à¤…à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿à¤®... à¤…à¤¦à¥à¤­à¥à¤¤ ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — Prashant Pansari ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@PrashantPansari) March 16, 2021

Beautiful..this is harder than singing. — Parveen (@ParveenJK) March 16, 2021

