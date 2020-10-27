Australia: Coral Reef Taller Than The Empire States Building Discovered By Scientists

Scientists have discovered a ‘massive’ coral reef measuring 500 metres at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, announced Schmidt Ocean Institute on October 26. Considered to be taller than the Empire State Building, the Sydney Tower and the Petronas Twin Towers–the reef was discovered as a part Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel Falkor which is a 12-month exploration of the ocean surrounding Australia. The reef was first discovered on October 20 after scientists completed an underwater mapping of the seafloor of the northern Great Barrier Reef which was led by Dr. Robin Beaman from James Cook University.

(R/V Falkor holding position on the outside of Ribbon Reef #5 as ROV SuBastian works its way up the shelf, working to reveal – for the first time – evidence into the origins of the Great Barrier Reef. Image Credits: Schmidtocean.org)

Another detached reef discovered

Wendy Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Ocean Institute said, “This unexpected discovery affirms that we continue to find unknown structures and new species in our Ocean. The state of our knowledge about what’s in the Ocean has long been so limited. Thanks to new technologies that work as our eyes, ears and hands in the deep ocean, we have the capacity to explore like never before. New oceanscapes are opening to us, revealing the ecosystems and diverse life forms that share the planet with us”. The team conducted a final dive on October 25 using underwater robot SuBastian to explore the new reef.

The base of the reef is considered to be 1.5km wide and then it rises 500m to its shallowest depth of only 40m below the sea surface. This is not the only detached reef in the area as there are seven more. Dr. Jyotika Virmani, executive director of Schmidt Ocean Institute said, “To find a new half-a-kilometer tall reef in the offshore Cape York area of the well-recognized Great Barrier Reef shows how mysterious the world is just beyond our coastline”. She added, “This powerful combination of mapping data and underwater imagery will be used to understand this new reef and its role within the incredible Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area”.

(Newly discovered 500 meter tall detached reef adds to the seven other tall detached reefs in the northern Great Barrier Reef. Image Credits: Schmidtocean.org)

(Image Credits: AP/SchmidtOcean)

