Australian High Commissioner To Officially Visit Tamil Nadu, Karnataka For First Time

Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell said on October 26 that he is all set for his first official visit to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Before the visit, O’Farrell said that Australia’s relationship with every Indian state has a part to play in the overall relationship between the two nations. The Australian envoy added that he is looking forward to valuable discussions with the government, business and universities.

🇦🇺 relationship with every state in 🇮🇳 has a part to play in our overall partnership. All set to undertake my first official visit to the southern states of #Karnataka & #TamilNadu. Looking forward to valuable discussions with government, business and universities.@AusCGChennai — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) October 26, 2020

India and Australia have further strengthened their ties in the past few years amid rising threat from China in the Indo-Pacific. Earlier this month, Australia released its annual budget for 2020-21 with a strong focus on growth, openness and stability in the Indo-Pacific. The Australian diplomat had said that the budget includes Rs 327 crore in funding to take forward the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Read: Australia Seeks Explanation From Qatar Over 'grossly Disturbing' Strip-search Of Women

Read: Australia To Reduce Naval Presence In Middle East To 'focus On Indo-Pacific Region'

Australia's inclusion in Excercise Malabar

The bilateral relations got a major boost after India invited Australia for the annual Excercise Malabar for the first time amid China’s rising military and economic assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. The Excercise Malabar, which started as a bilateral Indian Navy-US Navy exercise in 1992 and included Japan in 2015, will witness the inclusion of Australian Navy for the first time in 2020.

Defence Ministry said in a statement that the Australian Navy has been invited to the exercise in the light of increased defence cooperation with Australia. It further stated that India seeks to increase cooperation with other countries in the maritime security domain. The exercise is aimed at strengthening the coordination between the Navies of the participating countries as they intensify their commitment for a free and open Indo-pacific.

“The participants of Exercise Malabar 2020 are engaging to enhance safety and security in the maritime domain. They collectively support free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and remain committed to a rules based international order,” the statement read.

Read: Australia: 44 Held Over Suspicion Of Producing Child Abuse Material, 12 Children Rescued

Read: COVID-19: Hundreds Quarantined At Australian Hotel Urged To Take HIV Test After Blunder