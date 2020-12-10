Australia: Dolphin Safely Returned To Sea After Getting Stuck In Rock Lagoon For Days

A dolphin trapped in a rock pool in North Stradbroke, Australia for three days has been freed. According to Brisbane Times, the sea mammal was spotted by divers on December 5 but they left it there thinking it would free itself on its own. They decided to take action after they returned the next day to find it still trapped in the rock pool.

Adverse weather conditions prohibited the rescue team to reach the spot till December 8. However, after the weather cleared Sea World Staff, including a vet, along with Queensland Parks and Quandamooka Indigenous staff worked through 2.5 metres deep rock pool. They captured the dolphins using nets and eventually freed the bottlenose dolphin after one-hour long operation.

Speaking to Brisbane Times, one of the rescuers Mike Carr said the location and size of the lagoon were difficult to handle. He added that conditions were even more challenging because the rock pool was sharp and jagged and the net they used to herding the dolphin kept snagging. Citing problems further, he said that the depth of the pool in some places meant it was deep enough for the dolphin to swim under us as we were trying to rescue it.

Read: Sperm Whale Tangled In Fishing Net Off Italian Coast, Authorities Launch Rescue Operation

'Merry Christmas to the sea world'

With nearly 200 likes their efforts were lauded on the internet. "I love it when the hoomans use their power for good instead of evil," wrote a user. "Well Done, and Merry Christmas to seaworld," added another.

Read: Dolphin Conservation: Experts Pitch Commission Between India, Nepal, Bangladesh & Myanmar

In a similar incident, Italian coast guard divers rescued a sperm whale that was found entangled in the fishnet off the Aeolian Island. In a footage shared on Facebook by the team, the divers and biologists were seen working overtime to free the sea creature that got caught in illegal netting. After the Italian government was approached by conversation groups, a team was sent to begin rescue operations on July 20.

Read: Moment: Stanley Cup Makes A Splash With Winter The Dolphin

Read: Dolphin Stranded In Barabanki Canal Rescued, Later Released In Ghagra River

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.