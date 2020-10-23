Dolphin Stranded In Barabanki Canal Rescued, Later Released In Ghagra River

A Gangetic river dolphin was rescued on October 21 from a canal in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, and was then released in Ghagra river following an inspection. The joint operation was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department and Quick Response Team (QRT) of Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA), a group working with the state forest department for turtle and aquatic wildlife conservation.

Read: Dolphin Jojo And Dog Zyzz Become Best Friends, Netizens Point 'how Happy They Are'

The 4.2 feet male Gangetic dolphin, which is also known as the Tiger of Ganges, became stranded in the canal after it lost its way from its usual course. The dolphin was then successfully rescued by a team of UP Forest Department officials and Turtle Survival Alliance members, who released the marine mammal into the Ghagra river. Photographs of the delicate operation were shared on Twitter by TSA on Thursday.

Read: Man Swims With Dolphin Around Him In Sea, Video Amazes Netizens

As per TSA, several local fishermen were also part of the operation, which lasted for about five hours. This was the 25th dolphin that the Turtle Survival Alliance saved since as the organisation has been running operations for stranded dolphins in canals since 2013.

Read: Dog's Encounter With A Rescue Dolphin Winning Hearts On Internet | Watch

'Good work'

Shailendra Singh, an aquatic wildlife biologist who led the operation on Thursday took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "What could be better than saving a nice male Gangetic River dolphin stranded in a canal in River Dolphin Week in Barabanki UP?" The rescue and rehabilitation of the dolphin also garnered praise from a lot of wildlife enthusiast, who praised the UP forest department and TSA for their brilliant effort.

May she be safe and healthy in Ganga Ma's lap . — ved mulchandani (@ved_mulchandani) October 21, 2020

Great work — Alok Ranjan (@AlokRanjanIAS) October 21, 2020

Great job — Shikhar Ranjan (@shranjan) October 21, 2020

Ur team is working good...more power to u guys..best of luck..👍👍 — 𝓥𝓲𝓿𝓮𝓴 𝓡𝓪𝓰𝓱𝓾𝓿𝓪𝓷𝓼𝓱𝓲 (@vivekramkaran) October 21, 2020

Read: Project Dolphin Announced By PM Modi To Be Launched In 15 Days: Javadekar



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.