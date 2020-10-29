Australia: Drone Captures Men Swimming Dangerously Close To Salmon, Shark I Watch

A rib chilling video captured by a drone shows two men swimming dangerously close to a school of salmons and obviously a shark lurking nearby. Shared on Facebook by a real-time ocean footage application called ‘Drone shark app’, the clip has shocked netizens. As per the application, the footage was shot on Bondi Beach in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

'Crazy Marinelife'

“Crazy #marinelife action this morning at #bondibeach. I recommend do not swim in the salmon schools and swim on the beachside if you can as I’ve seen the more dangerous sharks approach from the outside on many occasions,” warned the monitoring application. In the rather scary video, two men could be spotted swimming recklessly unaware of the danger lurking nearby. As the video, zooms out, one could see a large group of salmon fishes swimming just a few metres away. What is even more frightening is the presence of a shark, looking for prey.

Warning about the dangers lurking in the sea, the social media manager of the application wrote, " So this morning I’ve had 2 grey nurse shark‘s, 2 stingrays loads of salmon,dolphins and seals. I hope you enjoy my show daily." Meanwhile, the video has gathered close to 66,000 views- and tons of comments.

"Love this. I’m going to Hawaii next month. Hopefully, I’ll be far from the sharks. I did swim right over a leopard shark in La Jolla a few years ago. Very exhilarating even though I knew I was safe. Thanks for the awesome videos and encouraging words!” wrote a Facebook user. “Love your videos and look forward to them every day. So much beautiful marine life that I just wouldn’t get to see otherwise. Thank you,” expressed another. “OMG this gives me heart palpitations,” shared a third.

