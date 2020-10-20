Baby Albino Shark With Only One Eye Found Off Maluku Coast In Indonesia

Fishermen in Indonesia discovered a rare one-eyed Albino baby shark in the womb of an adult one after they accidentally caught one in their fishing nets. According to Yahoo News Australia, the rare baby shark was taken out from the belly of the adult Albino shark that was caught by the fishermen on October 10 off the coast of Maluku province. The adult Albino shark was apparently pregnant when she was accidentally caught in the nets and died.

When the fishermen tried to clean up the shark by taking out the guts they discovered three baby sharks inside the belly. One of the babies had this rare feature that amazed everyone, it had only one eye in the middle of its head. The colour of the strange baby shark was different too, "it was like milk", said one of the fishermen who were present at the spot.

According to the report, the fishermen handed over the rare baby Albino shark to the local marine authorities, who said that the shark likely had Cyclopia, a deformity caused before the birth that causes the embryo to form only one eye in the womb.

A similar incident in 2011

This is not the first time when a rare one-eyed shark has been discovered in the vast ocean of our planet. In 2011, a similar Albino one-eyed baby shark was cut out from the womb of its mother, which was caught in the Gulf of California. The mother shark was caught by Mexican fishermen, who handed over the strange baby to authorities. The one-eye baby shark was also diagnosed with Cyclopia.

