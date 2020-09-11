Australia: Crocodile Speeds Alongside Boat, Netizens 'thought It Was A Dolphin' | WATCH

An incredible footage of a tiny crocodile racing along the speedboat like a dolphin has caught the attention of the internet. Almost 4.5metre long, the saltwater crocodile named ‘Tommy’ was filmed by a North Queensland fisherman on the Bloomfield River who said the little crocodile didn’t seem ‘very happy’. Shared by the page named Gators Daily on Twitter, the 13 seconds footage originally shot by Alec Dunn, shows the miniature reptile pop besides Alec in Queensland’s Cape York, as it dipped and reappeared, with swimming patterns like that of a dolphin. Alec confirmed to the local 7 News broadcaster that the dolphin-like marine creature was the saltwater crocodile that he was familiar with, who lived in the Bloomfield River north of Cairns and is seen usually jumpy and racing up in the water.

The croc is barely 3.5-meter teeny tine sized and it cruised right next, Dunn said in the local media reports. Further, the Commercial fisherman said that the reptile was bigger than the boat he was sailing in and is known for “eating all the dogs” in the area near Wujal Wujal Aboriginal community. He said that the locals named it ‘Tommy the Tank’. Dunn said that the crocodile did growl and swam underneath his boat and these creatures, while they seem normal, can be game-changer. Tommy was a bit too close for comfort, Dunn said. He revealed that the Australian river had other two bigger crocodiles named Max dominant male, but shyer than Tommy.

croco races speedboat 😱 pic.twitter.com/Gd41U1UeQT — Gators Daily 🐊 (@GatorsDaily) September 8, 2020

“Very unusual” and dangerous

Users found the crocodile’s speed, and agility to catch up with the boat, scary. “Always knew they could move really fast but never seen it. This is crazy,” commented one. Daintree River croc guide David White said in a local report for Australia’s Post that it was “very unusual” and “very dangerous” behaviour from the croc. While there are bigger males that he had seen that make a huge wake like that and swim high after another male but he hasn’t seen anything as fast as this, Post quoted Daintree as saying. The crocodile seemed angry, he added.

“Omg, that’s scary! What if the boat hits the poor croc and cuts him on the motor blades!?” A user wrote. “It’s moving at a good rate of knots, and a good size too,” another commented. Although, a Northern Territory-based crocodile hunter Mick Pitman told 7NEWS that the crocodile was swimming as fast as approximately 10 knots (18.52kph) on the water. He has only come to take a look, Pitman said, adding, it’s the mating season too and therefore it’ll just stop, have a look, see what the threat is and keep on going.

damm that's crazy. this reminds me when I was out in Florida on one years ago pic.twitter.com/xxz8QqCXMe — King LJ (@KingLJ319) September 8, 2020

if Gators and crocs were docile herbivores, but with the same speed, strength, build and teeth, would you swim with them...? — nkemjika (Kemi) (@kemindolo) September 8, 2020

Once I went to a beach in Australia and there were three warning signs on that beach. Beware of Saltwater Crocodiles, Beware of Box Jellyfish, Beware of Great White Sharks. People were swimming. — Maxx (@maxxhoff) September 8, 2020

I was. I had to pull leaches off my legs after hiking to the beach. Also there was a constrictor in our pool. I LOVED it. — Maxx (@maxxhoff) September 9, 2020

Outrun yes, outswim no chance. — Wingnut Farms (@WingnutFarms) September 9, 2020

Wow, I didn’t know they could swim that fast — Bette Davis 👀🍬 (@BetteDavisI) September 8, 2020

Appears to me much larger than the “speedboat” too — Rich Frat (@FratMIA) September 8, 2020

They are large. I haven't spent any time around salties, but the American crocs can get plenty big. This one was in the Everglades and was about 16 to 17 feet long and just mammoth. The first time I saw her was the last time I kayaked in that area. pic.twitter.com/eKwBwsF879 — jeanharrison (@jeanharrison) September 8, 2020

Omg I didn't know they could swim that fast — Gambit66 (@Gambit66000) September 8, 2020

