Last Updated:

Australian Dog Helps Owner Do Laundry; Netizens Call His Skills 'unreal' | WATCH

You may have seen many doggos doing wacky tricks, rescuing those in need, or just being loyal pals in general. But has your dog ever helped you do laundry?

Written By
Ananya Varma
Dog helps owner do laundry

Image-my_aussie_gal/Instagram


Social media is forever flooded with proud pet owners who claim that their prized pooch is the most well-behaved. You may have seen many doggos doing wacky tricks, rescuing those in need, or just being loyal furry pals in general. But has your dog ever helped you do laundry? 

In a heartwarming incident, a video of a dog helping his owner to do laundry came to light from Australia. According to his owner Mary the, Australian shepherd Secret is a laundry expert. "We did some laundry together this morning! It’s amazing how anything can be fun when you’re doing it with a friend," reads the caption. 

In the video, the pooch can be seen jumping up to take out laundry from the washing machine. He even goes on to close the door of the machine. Later the owner can be seen sitting and placing the clothes onto a hanger with Secret hanging all of the clothes in the cupboard. He even neatly places some in the drawers and shuts it close.

READ | 'Quite a character': Australian Kelpie sold for nearly Rs 20 lakh at dog auction

Netizens react

After the video came to light, netizens heaped praise onto the Australian shepherd. "I mean at this point I won't be surprised if Secret's the one who edits and uploads the videos," said one of the comments.

READ | Therapy dog Digby saves woman who was on the verge of taking her own life

 

READ | Pet dog stops toddler from climbing staircase; netizens call the pooch ‘loyal friend’
READ | Varun Dhawan poses with his dog Joey, Kriti Sanon asks for 'Friends Reunion' with her pet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT