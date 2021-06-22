Australian Dog Helps Owner Do Laundry; Netizens Call His Skills 'unreal' | WATCH

Social media is forever flooded with proud pet owners who claim that their prized pooch is the most well-behaved. You may have seen many doggos doing wacky tricks, rescuing those in need, or just being loyal furry pals in general. But has your dog ever helped you do laundry?

In a heartwarming incident, a video of a dog helping his owner to do laundry came to light from Australia. According to his owner Mary the, Australian shepherd Secret is a laundry expert. "We did some laundry together this morning! It’s amazing how anything can be fun when you’re doing it with a friend," reads the caption.

In the video, the pooch can be seen jumping up to take out laundry from the washing machine. He even goes on to close the door of the machine. Later the owner can be seen sitting and placing the clothes onto a hanger with Secret hanging all of the clothes in the cupboard. He even neatly places some in the drawers and shuts it close.

Netizens react

After the video came to light, netizens heaped praise onto the Australian shepherd. "I mean at this point I won't be surprised if Secret's the one who edits and uploads the videos," said one of the comments.

