Australian Family Trio Unearths Two Giant Gold Nuggets Worth A Whopping $250,000

An Australian trio have managed to hit gold literally after finding two huge nuggets with an estimated value of $250,000.The discovery of the gold nuggets revealed Discovery Channel's show Aussie Gold Hunters which aired on Thursday, August 20. As per the show, both of the gold nuggets were discovered on the same day near a place called Tarnagulla in the Australian state of Victoria.

3.5 kilograms gold nuggets

As per the show, the gold nuggets were discovered by prospectors Brent Shannon and his brother-in-law Ethan West only a couple of hours apart from each other with the help of West’s father Paul. Both the nuggets have a combined weight of 3.5 kilograms.

While the gold nuggets have been initially valued at $250,000, they can potentially sell for 30 percent more than their presumed value if sold to a collector.

As per reports, West has claimed that in his four-year-long career he has collected thousands of small pieces of gold and that the discovery of these two gold nuggets is one of his most important findings.

In another similar incident, back in 2013, an Australian prospector discovered a gold nugget that weighed 5.5 kilograms and was reportedly buried just 60 centimetres in the ground. The gold nugget was discovered in a place called Ballarat which is just an hour's drive away from Tarnagulla. The value of the nugget was estimated to be $300,000.

