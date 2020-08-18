Malaysian Woman Finds Gold Chain In Air Fryer, 2 Months After Husband Hid It As Surprise

A man from Malasiya, Izat Hafiz, has been garnering attention owing to his unique style of presenting a gift to his wife. Izat Hafiz bought a gold chain for her wife Aien Suraya and put it in an air fryer with an intent to surprise her. He wanted his wife to open the fryer and discover the gold chain as a surprise gift. However, the time stretched a little longer. His wife opened the fryer two months after he had kept the gold chain inside the fryer. And all this while, Izat kept waiting patiently, for her wife to open the fryer and catch her priceless reaction.

Read: US: Firefighters Extinguishing Wild Fire Chased By Angry Bull, Watch Video

While sharing a photo of the surprise on Facebook, Aien Suraya wrote “It's been 3 months. Today I'm just about to use the surprise from Mr. Husband Allahu 😭. Asked him when did he put it? apparently he put it there two months back and he waited until I opened it”. While talking to media Aien said Izat had bought the chain just to surprise her and that he needs no special occasion to buy a gift for her. She further added, his unexpected surprise has left her speechless.

Read: Man Held For Chain Snatching In Delhi's Greater Kailash

Netizens say 'best husband'

Some netizens said that Aien was lucky, others awarded Izat the title of the "Best Husband".One user said, "This is great." Another simply said, "Wow!" Yet another joked, "It means it's been two months since I've cooked."

Read: Kentucky Police Seize Air Fryer Containing 20 Pounds Of Meth

Read: Good News: Mountaineer Names Peak In Spain After Ex-DM Of Uttarkashi To Express Gratitude

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.