Australia: Lamborghini Driver Gets Arrested For Violating Speed Limit, Blames Coronavirus

A recent case of an Australian man allegedly driving his Lamborghini at nearly twice the speed limit in Sydney has grabbed the attention of one and all. According to reports, the police officials on April 1 said that the 35-year-old man who was driving at 160 kilometres per hour in a 90 kph zone on March 30, said that he was in a hurry to reach the hospital to be tested for coronavirus infection.

Man speeding to test coronavirus

The man was fined for speeding and his license was immediately suspended. After this incident, the cops urged the citizens to avoid such acts of speeding and also requested them to refer to or call their nearest medical service first people when they suspect certain symptoms of COVID-19, rather than speeding at the very last moment which could prove fatal for others.

After a thorough inspection, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy reportedly said that all the people should be extra cautious on the road and should not break any rules under any circumstances. If the person thinks that he might have symptoms of Coronavirus infection, then seeking medical aid from the nearest doctor or hospital is the best thing advisable. Moreover, people can also book their appointments before the visit to avoid any last-minute hassle like in the case mentioned above.

Apart from this, the commissioner also advised people to dial triple zero in case of any emergency. The police officials on updating the status of the speeding man reportedly said that he had been tested for coronavirus and was now undergoing mandatory self-isolation. Therefore, they are still unclear whether he has been tested positive or negative of the deadly virus.

Australian PM offers prayers amid crisis

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison participated in an online coronavirus prayer group from his parliamentary office to ‘pray’ for his country. He urged the people to stay “strong and united” during the coronavirus outbreak, and described the pandemic as the “time of need and great suffering”. In the clip published by a news outlet, later removed, PM Morrison could be heard saying that people must stand with and pray for the premiers and chief ministers in the national cabinet, as per media reports.

(Image credit: Representative Image)

