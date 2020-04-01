Marnus Labuschagne Pranked By Australian Teammates On April Fool's Day; Watch Video

The cricket docuseries The Test documents the Australian team's rise from the the aftermath of the Sandpapergate incident in March 2018. The eight-episode series goes over how the Australian team overcame all odds and formed a new leadership group as it reached the World Cup semi-final and then retained the Ashes in 2019. During the filming of this docuseries, players also shot for some more bits where they shared more about who they are as individuals off the field.

Marnus Labuschagne gets pranked on April Fool's Day for picking Jacques Kallis over Steve Smith

Marnus Labuschagne shot to fame during 2019 as he became one of Australia's biggest batting revelations in recent history. The quirky Australian has shown a lot of his personality in the docuseries and in a bit released on April Fool's day of 2019, it can be seen how the innocent Labuschagne was pranked by his Australian teammates. Labuschagne was born in South Africa before his family relocated to Australia and the youngster often draws a lot of inspiration from South African players.

The video shows how Australian coach Justin Langer and Test captain Tim Paine decide to play a joke on Labuschagne when he mentions his favourite batsman to be Jacques Kallis. In a funny bit from the video, Justin Langer can be seen asking Labuschagne to refer to Steve Smith as his hero instead of Jacques Kallis. Here is the funny clip.

Australia's rise back to glory

After the Sandpapergate incident in 2018, two of Australia's most important players, David Warner and Steve Smith, faced bans. This meant that the Australian team had to come up with a new core and that core began to comprise of veteran Justin Langer as the coach and Tim Paine as the red ball captain. The team found some footing and eventually, Steve Smith returned and helped the team retain the Ashes 2019 in England with a whopping 774 runs in the series.

