Australian Man Gets Surprise Visit From World's Most Dangerous Bird In His Workshop

A carpenter from North Queensland, Australia has recently created headlines when the world's most deadly bird strolled inside his workplace. The carpenter Tony Fleming who works on timber furniture, was completely shocked when he noticed a Cassowary inside his Julatten workshop. As per the Lad Bible website, Cassowary can acquire a height of 1.8 metres when it stands and weigh over 70 kilos, implying that if they were human, they could compete in the super middleweight division. These birds come under the category of omnivores.

The bird's claws may grow up to 10 cm long and its legs can produce strong kicks. Despite their modest character, cassowaries are said to be the deadliest bird on the planet. “Over a period of a year or so the Cassowary would wander around my property, chewing up plums and whatever it feeds on. Then one day it just meandered into my shed”, citing Tony Fleming, Daily Mail reported.

Fleming was initially startled but quickly realised that the bird was not doing any harm. He went on to say that some of his pals had never seen a Cassowary and they came around to snap some pictures which he later uploaded on social media. As per Daily Mail, the Cassowary has been very prominent in the town, and those birds even occasionally strolled into the local pub.

Australian man narrates incident related to the world's most dangerous bird

Describing an incident, Fleming said, "My wife was having her 50th birthday celebration and there was a heap of campers on our property." He went on to describe that they spotted a Cassowary strolling around the campsite in the morning, and the campers were feeding it like a pet. He further claimed that the Cassowary has become so popular that it got the title 'Romper Stomper'.

While, on the other hand, Fleming acknowledged that 'Romper Stomper' had an aggressive nature and usually do not get along with everyone in the neighbourhood. 'A guy at the local pub had been attacked', he added. He stated that the man was walking along the road when the bird chased him down and later injuring. “He survived. He was all right”, Daily Mail reported, citing the carpenter.

The cassowaries belong to the genus Casuarius, which is part of the family Casuariiformes. It is found in the tropical woods of New Guinea, Indonesia's Aru Islands, as well as northeastern Australia. There are three types of species of Cassowary which include the southern cassowary, the third-tallest and second-heaviest bird; the northern cassowary, and the dwarf cassowary. The pygmy cassowary has been considered to be the fourth species that is now extinct.

(Image: Pixabay)