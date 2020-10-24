Austria's Postal Service Prints Covid-themed 'Corona Stamps' On Toilet Paper

When the Coronavirus-related lockdown was first imposed in Europe earlier this year there was a great panic among the people to stock up on Hygiene products — in particular toilet paper rolls. Drawing inspiration from this bizarre incident the Austrian postal service has now come up with innovative postal stamps to commemorate the COVID-19 phase made from toilet papers. On Friday, October 23, Austria's delivery service made the announcement.

READ | Consumer Assn files lawsuits against Austria for virus super spreader

Stamp used as a reminder for social distancing

The three-ply toilet paper stamp features a baby elephant, whose one-meter length has been used in Austria as a reminder of the recommended social distance amid the pandemic. The Austria Post informed that each postal stamp, measuring just under four inches in length, will be the size and shape of a standard sheet of toilet paper. Adding further it said the customers can even use the stamps to enforce social distancing that is 10 stamps lined up next to each other measure one meter which is the recommended social distance in some countries.

READ | Austria bans apres-ski events amid virus fears

The stamps can be torn off along the perforated line just like toilet paper. It comes complete with a self-adhesive foil, and retail cost of the stamp is at €2.75 ($3.25), Austria Post said in a statement. Meanwhile, the postal service will be releasing 300,000 stamps on October 30. Further, for each block sold, €2.75 will be donated to charity, Austria Post said.

Austria Post CEO Georg Pölzl said with the Corona stamp, they not only want to issue an original stamp block to remember this year, but also to support those who have been particularly affected by this crisis.

This is not the first time that the Austrian postal service has come up with a creative response to current affairs. Earlier this year in January the operation released a special Brexit stamp, to mark the UK's departure from the European Union, although it was delayed.

READ | Celina Jaitly spends precious family time in Austria, builds beautiful snowman with kids

READ | Austria chancellor warns against border closures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.