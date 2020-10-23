Celina Jaitly Spends Precious Family Time In Austria, Builds Beautiful Snowman With Kids

Actor Celina Jaitly recently took to social media to share a fun family video, giving fans a glimpse of all the fun they had in the snow. In the video, the family is seen having a gala time together as they create a snowman with bright smiles across their faces. The actor has mentioned in the caption that snowmen fall from heaven unassembled. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see the Haag siblings on her social media.

Celina Jaitly’s time with family

Actor Celina Jaitly recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. She posted a fun video where she is seen spending some precious time with her family, which comprises of husband Peter Haag and three kids- Arthur, Viraaj, and Winston. Celina Jaitly's children seem to be having a wonderful time amidst the cold weather. The video compilation shows stunning scenery from Austria where every inch of land is covered in dense snow.

In one segment of the video, Celina Jaitly is seen taking a selfie video, showcasing the gorgeous place with a bright smile across her lips. She is seen wearing a black leather jacket with a red cap to protect herself from the immense cold. In the next part, she is seen sitting on the ground with her kids as they create a snowman from scratch. They seem delighted and excited as they engage in this fun activity. Celina Jaitly also shows her followers the final piece which was built after a lot of hard work. The song Koi Fariyaad is playing in the background as the video rolls.

In the caption for the post, actor Celina Jaitly has indicated that the videos are from her family time in Austria. She has spoken about snowmen and why they must be made in such a snowy place. She has written that snowmen must be assembled as she believes snowmen fall from heaven unassembled. She has also mentioned through the hashtags that she had a gala time with her family in the Austrian Alps. Have a look at the video on Celina Jaitly’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Celina Jaitly has received a lot of appreciation for her engaging content. People have spoken about the beautiful place while also shedding some light on the weather of Austria. Have a look at a few comments on Celina Jaitly’s post here.

Image courtesy: Celina Jaitly Instagram

