Baba Sehgal Tries To Woo Sarita In Quirky Cover Of Camila's 'Senorita'; Netizen Say 'epic'

While Baba Sehgal was known as the ‘king of Indian rap’ at one point, the singer has adapted to the latest music trends of covers. The veteran’s recreation was not just a cover, but had his usual quirks, funny lyrics and daily situations. An example of this was his version of Camila Cabello-Shawn Mendes' chartbuster Senorita, which is earning praises from netizens.

Baba Sehgal’s quirky cover of Camila-Shawn's Senorita

There were not 1, but three 'Babas', who sung the ‘Sarita’, the cover of the Senorita. Baba, in his usual style twisted lyrics, so ‘I love it when you call me Senorita’ became ‘Rakha hai teri mom ne naam Sarita’ (your mom has kept your name as Sarita) and continued with numerous other rhyming lines like ‘likhi hai maine teri liye kavita’ (I have written a poem for you) and ‘surahi jaisa galla’ (a jug-like neck) with the last word ending in the same way as the original’s ‘oh la la’.

While the original was about the intimacy between two lovers after a period of separation, this version is to woo ‘Sarita’ with all promises of a man, from buying a ring, selling a flat and supporting her for shopping, without making her scream. He is sure that their wedding would happen, calling him his 'moon' and 'July to June.'

For you it’s Señorita but for me it’s Sarita 😜 pic.twitter.com/cYZTZdRDQJ — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) June 24, 2021

Netizens were impressed and called it ‘epic’, ‘ek number’, among others. Some even stated that it was ‘better than Senorita’, while some quipped that the original song would not be the same anymore for them.

This is epic 🔥 — Viraj Kamble (@kviraj_18) June 24, 2021

Kya baat👌🏻 — Garima rajawat (@rajawat_garima) June 24, 2021

Beautifull Baba ..... This one is better than senorita — Rahul (@Rahul23993674) June 24, 2021

baba you are beautiful 😍 pic.twitter.com/ucg2bv4PHz — Sufi 🖤 (@sufi_soul__) June 24, 2021

Will never be able to listen to Senorita the same way again.. 😭😭😭 — Ruminess ‏🌹 (@rumiesque) June 24, 2021

Baba, who had shot to fame with his daily conversations-based lyrics songs like Thanda Thanda pani and Aaja meri gaadi me baith ja, had previously covered other hit international chartbusters. A COVID-19-related cover of Rasputin and Despacito are among the songs that got the Baba Sehgal treatment. Coronavirus-themed songs like the latest to take the vaccine are among the others on his channel.

